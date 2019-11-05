Following are the top stories at 9PM:

Delhi police ends protest New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel ended their nearly 11-hour-long protest after assurance by senior officers that their grievances will be addressed.

Maha breakthrough in sight? BJP leader says 'good news' soon Mumbai: A BJP minister in Maharashtra on Tuesday hinted at a possible breakthrough in the ongoing stand-off with the Shiv Sena over formation of a government, saying "good news" can come at any moment.

CBI searches 190 locations in bank fraud cases worth over Rs 7200 crore New Delhi: In a massive crackdown on alleged bank fraudsters, the CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at over 190 locations in the country after registering 42 fresh cases in scams involving cumulative funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials said.

DEL74 AYODHYA-RSS-LD BJP RSS, BJP reach out to Muslims ahead of Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi: Days ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, senior RSS and BJP leaders reached out to prominent Muslim clerics and intellectuals and stressed that irrespective of the nature of the court ruling, there should neither be 'junooni jashn' (excessive celebration) nor 'haar ka hungama' (brouhaha over defeat).

DEL45 UP-LDALL EPF EPF scam: Former UP power corporation MD AP Mishra arrested

Lucknow: Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund in the scam-hit DHFL.

DEL78 CONG-2NDLD POLICE Police on streets shows Shah's failure of leadership, 'new low' for country: Cong

New Delhi: Police protesting on roads in Delhi is a "new low" for India since Independence and shows Home Minister Amit Shah's "failure of leadership", the Congress said on Tuesday, alleging law and order has collapsed in the national capital.

CAL8 MN-LD-BLAST Imphal IED blast injures 5 policemen, a civilian

Imphal: Six people - five police commandos and a civilian - were injured in an IED blast at Imphal town of Manipur on Tuesday, police said.

BOM32 MH-PMC-LD PROTEST PMC depositors protest, 9 detained when they try to meet FM

Mumbai; At least nine depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank were detained on Tuesday when they tried to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Mumbai, police said.

BES17 MH-ISIS-SURVIVORS ISIS survivors recount horrors of captivity, seek support

Mumbai: "I was 13 when I was captured by the ISIS, who brutalised me for almost a year, during which I was sold thrice to terrorists," a Yazidi rape survivor said, recounting the horrors of ISIS atrocities, during a press meet here on Tuesday.

DEL62 LDALL POLLUTION Authorities look for solutions to stubble burning problem; PM reviews pollution situation

New Delhi: As the air quality in Delhi-NCR hovered between "severe" and "very poor" category, a top Agriculture ministry official on Tuesday mooted crop diversification and shift to a short duration paddy crop to reduce stubble burning in northern states that has been primarily blamed for pollution during winter months.

Order of no coercive action against lawyers not be applicable to subsequent incidents: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Centre rushed to the Delhi High Court Tuesday urging it that its order for no coercive action against advocates, passed on Sunday following the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex, should not be applicable on the subsequent incidents.

LGD16 SC-LD KASHMIR JUVENILE

SC asks J&K HC Juvenile Justice Committee to examine fresh allegations of detention of minors New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the 4-member juvenile justice committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to examine afresh the allegations of detention of minors by security forces in the state after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

Now, FM hints at booster dose for realty sector Mumbai: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government and Reserve Bank are working to resolve the issues being faced by realty sector.

DEL80 BIZ-LD RCEP-GOYAL

India open for engagement with RCEP nations again if our concerns are addressed: Goyal New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday indicated that India is open for negotiations if the member countries of RCEP would come up with a better offer which can address concerns and provide greater market access for the domestic industries.

FGN25 CHINA-INDIA-RCEP Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP:China

Beijing: China said on Tuesday that it will follow the principle of "mutual understanding and accommodation" to resolve the outstanding issues raised by India for not joining the Beijing-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). By K J M Varma

FGN34 PAK-3RDLD PROTEST Talks between Pak govt and opposition leaders fail to break deadlock

Islamabad: The second round of talks between the Pakistan government and opposition leaders failed to break the ongoing deadlock between the two sides on Tuesday even as Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was ready to accept all "valid" demands of the 'Azadi March' protesters, led by a firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman. By Sajjad Hussain ABH ABH

