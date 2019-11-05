International Development News
Development News Edition

C'garh CM holds meet on Rs 2.5k per quintal paddy MSP demand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 22:23 IST
C'garh CM holds meet on Rs 2.5k per quintal paddy MSP demand

After the Centre refused the Chhattisgarh government's demand to increase minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and the state's quota for rice in the Central pool, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel convened meetings of MPs, leaders and farmers on Tuesday to discuss the issue. The main opposition, BJP, however, skipped these meetings.

The Congress government in the state has decided to pay Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy to farmers as per its Assembly election promise, while the Centre had fixed MSP for 2019-20 between Rs 1,815-1,835. Hitting out at the BJP, Baghel said, "Despite prior invitation to BJP MPs and leaders for attending the meeting on Tuesday to discuss the demand of increasing MSP for paddy and state's quota of rice for central pool, they did not come. BJP should clarify whether it wants farmers to get Rs 2,500 for paddy or not." Baghel had written letters to the Centre requesting a hike in MSP for paddy to Rs 2500 per quintal or authorise the state to procure the crop at an increased price.

Besides, he had also sought that the Centre increase the procurement quota of rice to the Central pool from 24 lakh tonnes to 32 lakh tonnes. Nearly 85 lakh tonnes of paddy procurement is expected in the state in the ongoing crop season.

The Centre refused to increase the state's quota in the Central pool citing sufficient rice in stock and said disbursement of bonus on paddy procurement by states distorted the market, officials here said. Baghel, however, contended that contrary to disturbing the market, it was flourishing in Chhattisgarh after the state government purchased paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal in the previous Kharif season.

"We have kept the promise of procuring paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal in year 2018-19 and this year too we will live up to our promise," he asserted. The procurement is scheduled to start from December 1 through primary cooperative societies.

Meanwhile, he appealed to leaders in the state to rise above the party lines to raise the issue before the Centre. In the all party meet, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Dharamjeet Singh, BSP MLA Keshav Chandra and CPI, NCP and CPM leaders supported the state government's stand and so did farmers, an official statement said.

The Congress has decided to hold a protest in Delhi on November 15. Meanwhile, BJP's Durg Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel asked why the Congress was discussing the issue with others when it had made a promise on its own to procure paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal.

Why are those who claim to be experts in economic management dragging the state into debt, he asked..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-foreign minister Gabriel rejects offer to head German auto lobby

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel rejected an offer to become the head of Germanys VDA car lobby group on Tuesday after media reports that he was in line for the post caused a public outcry and prompted accusations of nepotism. Gabriel...

Prez rejects petition demanding disqualification of 11 AAP MLAs in office-of-profit case

In a relief for the Aam Aadmi Party, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a petition demanding disqualification of 11 party MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit. The October 28 decision of the president rejecting the plea is based ...

U.S. Supreme Court justices navigate video piracy case over Blackbeard's ship

U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled to navigate between the rights of states and individuals on Tuesday as they weighed a documentary filmmakers bid to revive his lawsuit against North Carolina state officials he accuses of unlawfully pir...

U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said on Tuesday they had asked Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, to appear for a deposition on Nov. 8.Based on evidence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019