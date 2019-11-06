World News Roundup: UK's Johnson to launch election bid with promise to 'get Brexit done'; France says troops kill a leading jihadist in the Sahel

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UK's Johnson to launch election bid with promise to 'get Brexit done'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will formally announce a Dec. 12 election on Wednesday, urging voters to back him and promising to "get Brexit done in the next few weeks". The early election was agreed by parliament last week, ending two years of deep disagreement over Brexit that has sapped investors' faith in the stability of the world's fifth largest economy and damaged Britain's international standing.

Nine Americans killed in Mexican ambush, Trump urges joint war on drug cartels

Gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico for years, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to offer to help the neighboring country wipe out drug cartels believed to be behind the ambush. All nine people killed in Monday's daytime attack at the border of Chihuahua and Sonora belonged to the Mexican-American LeBaron family, members of a breakaway Mormon community that settled in northern Mexico's hills and plains decades ago.

Brazil regulator says Vale 'negligence' may have cost lives

Brazil's mining regulator on Tuesday blasted iron ore miner Vale SA for failing to disclose problems with a mining dam before a deadly collapse in January, saying this kept the agency from taking actions that could have saved lives. The dam in Brumadinho collapsed and flooded a nearby company cafeteria and the surrounding countryside with mining waste, killing more than 250 people. It was Vale's second deadly dam collapse in less than four years.

China to 'perfect' HK system as water cannon breaks up Guy Fawkes protest

The Chinese Communist Party said on Tuesday it would "perfect" the system for choosing the leader of Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests, as police in the ex-British colony fired water cannon to break up a Guy Fawkes-themed march. The party said in a statement it would support its "special administrative region" of Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997, and not tolerate any "separatist behavior" either there or in neighboring Macau, an ex-Portuguese colony that was handed back to Chinese rule two years later.

Iran further distances itself from 2015 deal by fuelling Fordow centrifuges

Iran will start injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow enrichment facility, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a highly symbolic breach that will complicate European efforts to salvage Tehran's nuclear deal. Under the 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers, Iran agreed to turn Fordow into a "nuclear, physics and technology center" where 1,044 centrifuges are used for purposes other than enrichment, such as producing stable isotopes, which have a variety of civil uses.

Serbia's opposition protest at state TV studios, forcing president to use side door

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had to use a side entrance to access the state television building on Tuesday evening after around 200 angry opposition supporters blocked the main door in a protest over what they said was government control of the media. Protesters, shouting "Vucic, thief!", began gathering around about an hour before a Vucic live interview was due to start on Serbian state broadcaster RTS TV. The protesters accuse Vucic of staging his media appearances and not taking difficult questions, accusations he denies.

U.S.: Iran's expansion of uranium enrichment 'a big step in the wrong direction'

Iran's expansion of uranium enrichment activities in defiance of key nuclear commitments is "a big step in the wrong direction," a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, after Tehran announced it would start injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow enrichment facility. "We fully support the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in conducting its independent verification role in Iran and look to the IAEA to report on any developments," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Johnson, in phone call, urges Trump to lift tariffs on scotch whisky

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a phone call, urged U.S. President Donald Trump to lift tariffs on goods including Scotch whisky, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. Johnson also urged Trump not to impose tariffs on car exports, the statement added.

France says troops kill a leading jihadist in the Sahel

French troops killed one of the Sahel region's leading jihadists on Oct. 9, France's defense minister said on Tuesday. Ali Maychou was the No. 2 in command of Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an umbrella group for al Qaeda-linked insurgents in West Africa's Sahara.

Effort in U.S. Congress to rein in China on Hong Kong protests faces obstacles

A push in the U.S. Congress for legislation to support pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and pressure China to refrain from a violent crackdown faces an array of obstacles, raising questions about the prospect it will ever become law. The fate of the legislation could depend in part on whether lawmakers who represent states with companies heavily invested in the Chinese market can overcome concerns about Beijing's retaliation against U.S. businesses.

