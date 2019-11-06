International Development News
Development News Edition

Shashi Tharoor-headed parl panel to take up WhatsApp snooping case on Nov 20

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:21 IST
Shashi Tharoor-headed parl panel to take up WhatsApp snooping case on Nov 20
Image Credit: ANI

A parliamentary standing committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take up the WhatsApp snooping case in its next meeting on November 20, sources said on Wednesday. Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on information technology, said in a letter to his panel members that alleged use of the technology for snooping on Indian citizens was a matter of "grave concern" and it would be discussed at the committee's next meeting on November 20.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on October 31 said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus. In the letter, sources said, Tharoor urged the committee members that as a democratic republic, "we must ensure adequate safeguards to prevent any misuse of the executive's powers in an unauthorized manner or for extraneous purposes."

Underlining that the Supreme Court of India has clearly recognized the fundamental right to privacy, Tharoor said there is a need to analyse the legality, legitimacy and necessity of any action that infringes on this right. He said the standing committee members from both the ruling party and the Opposition must work together to safeguard the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Besides the parliamentary panel on information technology, the panel on Home Affairs will also take up this issue of "snooping" in its next meeting. For its part, WhatsApp had said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, that is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users.

These users span across four continents and include diplomats, political dissidents, journalists, and senior government officials. Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked WhatsApp for a report on the allegations.

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India accounts for about 400 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi police protest darkest day in history, arrest guilty policemen in a week, says BCI

The Bar Council of India Wednesday said that the protest by Delhi Police yesterday seems to be politically motivated and the darkest day in the history of independence and asserted that the guilty police officials should be arrested within ...

Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune

Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune Pune, Nov 6 PTIShiv Sena activists ransacked the office of a private insurance company in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday, while demanding that it clear the insurance claims o...

UPDATE 1-FTSE pauses after 3-day rally as investors await trade moves

Londons FTSE 100 retreated on Wednesday after rallying nearly 2 over the past three sessions as investors waited for new developments on U.S.-China trade talks before making further bets, while mall operator Intu dropped on prospects of a c...

Sterling steady as traders keep a close eye on polls, Thursday's BoE meeting

The pound was neutral on Wednesday as investors calculated the risks which the upcoming general election poses to Britains ability to sign a trade deal with the European Union before Jan. 31, its new deadline to exit the bloc.Traders also w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019