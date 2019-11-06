Vasan meets PM, rules out merger with BJP
Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan on Wednesday ruled out a merger with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu and added that his political quarter will fight panchayat elections under the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance.
Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan on Wednesday ruled out a merger with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu and added that his political quarter will fight panchayat elections under the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance. "Our party is doing well as an independent and regional party in Tamil Nadu. We will continue to strengthen our party in the state. We are going to face the panchayat elections under the AIADMK alliance," he said while speaking to ANI.
Vasan was in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today which led to speculations that he might be the new chief of the BJP State unit and his party would be merged with the BJP. On a closer look, Tamil Nadu BJP president post is lying vacant for the past few months. The political quarter has been functioning without a head since the party's former president Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as Governor of Telangana. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- AIADMK
- state
- New Delhi
- Governor
- Telangana
ALSO READ
Seems some sort of censorship in place in West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar as state officials refuse to attend his meeting
WB Guv told to seek permission from state govt in order to hold meeting with district officials
Tito Mboweni to table Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament
Britain lifts advisory against flying to Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh resort - statement
QS India rankings: CU tops among state-run varsities