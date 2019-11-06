International Development News
UK leader compares rival to Stalin at start of election

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:00 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:42 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has compared his main rival to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin as he prepares to officially launch the governing Conservative Party's campaign for the December 12 election. Johnson, writing in the Daily Telegraph, says Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party would "raise taxes so wantonly" that it would destroy Britain's prosperity.

He says Labour leaders are attacking the rich "with relish and vindictiveness not seen since Stalin persecuted the kulaks," the wealthier peasants who were targeted by the Soviet regime in the 1930s. Johnson will meet Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday to mark the formal dissolution of Parliament in preparation for the election, before kicking off the Conservative Party campaign with a speech later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

