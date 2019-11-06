British PM Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth, formally marking start of election campaign
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an audience with Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday, marking the formal start of the Dec. 12 election campaign.
Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to formally ask the monarch's permission to dissolve parliament.
Also Read: 'Get Brexit Done' will be Boris Johnson's December 12 poll pitch
