Cong raising undue hue and cry over global investors' meet: HP CM

  • Dharamshala
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:45 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:45 IST
The opposition Congress is raising "undue hue and cry" over a global investors' meet being organised in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet, 2019, on November 7, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over its closing ceremony on November 8. Many senior Union ministers will also participate in the mega event.

Addressing a rally in Dharamshala on Wednesday, Thakur said, "Earlier, three major Congress-ruled states had organised such types of meets. But it is strange that now when Himachal Pradesh is organising it, the Congress leaders are finding flaws in it." On Monday, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore alleged that no party MLA had so far got any invitation from the chief minister for participating in global investors' meet. He also claimed that the chief minister did not talk to Congress legislative party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri in this regard.

At the rally, the chief minister said the Centre has provided Rs 12 crore as assistance for organising the meet. The state government has succeeded signing MoUs worth Rs 82,000 crore till now with various prospective entrepreneurs to invest in various sectors in the state against the target of Rs 85,000 crore, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

