Maharashtra: BJP has failed to take Shiv Sena into confidence, says Ashok Chavan

Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the current political situation in Maharashtra, stating that it has failed to take its allies including the Shiv Sena into confidence. "The present situation in Maharashtra is because the BJP is not taking its allies into confidence. That is why the Shiv Sena is disturbed and there is tension between the two," former Chief Minister Chavan told ANI.

Reacting to Shiv Sena's demand for rotating the post of chief minister in Maharashtra, Chavan said: "There cannot be a solution till the Shiv Sena withdraws from the alliance." However, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said that there would be "good news any moment" over the government formation in Maharashtra.

Claiming that there will be a government of BJP-Shiv Sena only, he said: "We (Sena-BJP) will work together for farmers and our alliance will form the government." As the deadline -- November 9 -- for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal sharing of Cabinet portfolios and the chief minster's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

