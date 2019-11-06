International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: BJP has failed to take Shiv Sena into confidence, says Ashok Chavan

Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the current political situation in Maharashtra, stating that it has failed to take its allies including the Shiv Sena into confidence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:39 IST
Maharashtra: BJP has failed to take Shiv Sena into confidence, says Ashok Chavan
Congress leader Ashok Chavan speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the current political situation in Maharashtra, stating that it has failed to take its allies including the Shiv Sena into confidence. "The present situation in Maharashtra is because the BJP is not taking its allies into confidence. That is why the Shiv Sena is disturbed and there is tension between the two," former Chief Minister Chavan told ANI.

Reacting to Shiv Sena's demand for rotating the post of chief minister in Maharashtra, Chavan said: "There cannot be a solution till the Shiv Sena withdraws from the alliance." However, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said that there would be "good news any moment" over the government formation in Maharashtra.

Claiming that there will be a government of BJP-Shiv Sena only, he said: "We (Sena-BJP) will work together for farmers and our alliance will form the government." As the deadline -- November 9 -- for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal sharing of Cabinet portfolios and the chief minster's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

Also Read: We will not go with Shiv Sena: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on Nov. 26

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its 27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal ...

Over 44,000 cases of Dengue fever registered in Pakistan in 2019

Islamabad Pakistan, Nov 6 SputnikANI A record-breaking 44,415 cases of the dengue fever were registered across Pakistan in 2019, while 66 people died from the virus over the year, media reported on Wednesday. The largest number of cases -- ...

Cab nod to Rs 25,000 cr fund to help stalled housing projects

The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,600 stalled housing projects, including ones that have been declared bad loans or admitted for insolvency proceedings, as it looks to boost growth by steeri...

Bru blockade on despite prohibitory orders; Dy CM to meet

Despite the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, Bru refugees living in relief camps in Tripura continued the road blockade for the seventh day demanding resumption of free ration to them. Leaders of three Bru organisat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019