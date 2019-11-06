International Development News
Delhi govt to resume doorstep sale of onion after sudden rise in price

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-11-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:18 IST
Delhi govt to resume doorstep sale of onion after sudden rise in price

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed officials to resume doorstep sale of onion after a sudden rise in its price. The retail price of onion has risen by 45 per cent in the past week to Rs 80/kg in the national capital.

The rate stood at Rs 55/kg on October 1, according to official data. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that people are being compelled to buy onion at the price of Rs 80-100/kg.

According to a statement, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday held a meeting with his department officers to review the issue of "sudden and unexplained" rise in onion prices. Hussain also directed agencies to work in coordination with each other to ensure timely, regular and adequate supply of onion through mobile vans.

He also sought daily action taken reports from the commissioner for regular monitoring of onion price in Delhi. "The minister directed food and civil supplies commissioner to immediately ensure re-commencement of the doorstep retailing of onions process for providing succour and relief to the people of Delhi as was recently done in the past months of September-October," the statement said.

He also issued directions for strengthening and intensifying enforcement activities to check hoarding and black-marketing in coordination with the concerned agencies. "The minister observed that the earlier initiative of making available onion to the general public by Delhi government in September and October was well received and appreciated. This initiative had also led to the fall and stabilisation of retail prices of onion," the statement said.

LoP Gupta, in his letter to Kejriwal on Wednesday, expressed anguish over the rising onion prices. The BJP leader alleged that while the Delhi government had launched a publicity campaign in September about sale of onions at Rs 23.90/kg through its network of 400 shops and 70 mobile vans, it had "defeated" the central government's efforts to make onions available at concessional prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

