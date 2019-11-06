International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Jury selected for longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone's trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:47 IST
UPDATE 2-Jury selected for longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone's trial
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A jury was selected on Wednesday in the trial of President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone in a criminal case stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe that detailed Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Stone, who left the proceedings early on Tuesday's opening day of jury selection looking ill and complaining of food poisoning, arrived at the courthouse shortly before 9 a.m. (1400 GMT). Asked by a Reuters reporter if he was feeling better, Stone nodded in the affirmative.

The 67-year-old veteran Republican political operative - a self-described "dirty trickster" and "agent provocateur" - has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee. Stone has been a friend and ally of Trump for some 40 years. Opening statements by prosecutors and Stone's lawyers in the trial could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon, with U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson presiding. A jury of 12 people and two alternates were picked.

Many of the prospective jurors who were questioned by the judge, prosecutors and defense lawyers during the selection process on Tuesday expressed dislike for Trump - not surprising given that more than 90 percent of voters in the U.S. capital cast their ballots for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The judge said negative views on the Republican president or working for the government could not be used to justify striking prospective jurors from serving in the trial unless they felt those views might taint their ability to review the evidence fairly and impartially.

The charges against Stone stem from Mueller's investigation, although the case is now being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Mueller wrapped up his 22-month investigation in March. Mueller documented Russian efforts to boost Trump's candidacy and led to criminal charges against several Trump advisers and campaign aides. Stone and Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign adviser and a former business partner of Stone, were the only two from this group not to plead guilty.

Manafort was convicted by a Virginia jury last year and is currently incarcerated after being sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison. Stone is accused of lying to the Intelligence Committee about the Trump campaign's efforts to obtain emails hacked by Russia that were published by the Wikileaks website to harm Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's candidacy. The Democratic-led panel is now spearheading the House impeachment inquiry against Trump over his request that Ukraine investigates a Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Also Read: Trial of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone to begin on Tuesday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

TN Deputy CM Panneerselvam to visit US

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will embark on a ten-day official tour of the US from Friday, close on the heels of Chief minister K Palaniswami visited it to woo investors. Panneerselvam is scheduled to attend various eng...

Cab nod to Rs 25,000 cr fund to complete stalled housing projects

The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,600 stalled housing projects, including ones that have been declared NPAs or admitted for insolvency proceedings, as it looks to boost growth by steering co...

EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector working for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the agencys work said on Wednesday, with some describing it as harassment.The incident app...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House committee to kick off public impeachment hearings next week

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will kick off a series of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump next week, the panels Democratic chairman said on Wednesday. William Taylor, the top U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019