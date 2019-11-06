Nitish likely to inaugurate function in memory of Maharana

A function organised in memory of legendary Rajput king Maharana Pratap is likely to be inaugurated here in January by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a JD(U) leader on Wednesday. Titled "Rashtriya Swabhiman Samaroh", the function will be held on January 19, where the party's top brass and Bihar ministers will be invited, JD(U) spokesman Sanjay Singh told reporters here.

"We must not look at Maharana Pratap as belonging to just one community. He was a national hero who cared for the downtrodden and fought for justice," Singh said. The chief minister, also president of the Janata Dal (United), has done a lot to honour the memory of Veer Kunwar Singh who led the revolt of 1857 in Bihar and this had sent a positive signal across the society, he said.

"We now aim at further strengthening the hands of Nitish Kumar by doing our bit for Maharana Pratap," the JD(U) leader said. Sanjay Singh said JD(U) state president Vashishth Narayan Singh, party leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Lalan Singh and RCP Singh respectively, and ministers in the state cabinet will be invited to the "Rashtriya Swabhiman Samaroh"..

