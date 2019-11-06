International Development News
Development News Edition

Public hearings in Trump impeachment probe start next week

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:58 IST
Public hearings in Trump impeachment probe start next week
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump are set for next week, the congressman overseeing the process said Wednesday, as the investigation heads into a much-anticipated public phase. Two US officials including William Taylor, the top US diplomat to Ukraine who has bolstered the accusation that Trump pressured Kiev to launch investigations that could help the president politically, will testify next Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said.

People will be able to see "the degree to which the president enlisted whole departments of government in the illicit aim of trying to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent," Schiff said. Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, who heads the European and Eurasian bureau at the State Department, also testifies on November 13.

The former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who told investigators she was ousted from her post over "false claims" spread by Trump allies, is scheduled to testify on November 15. The Capitol Hill hearings will be broadcast live as Democratic and Republican lawmakers question witnesses, many of whom the White House has sought to discredit.

Republican lawmakers have spent weeks accusing Democrats of holding "sham" secret hearings in the US Capitol basement and demanding a more open process. Schiff said that such a phase has now arrived, and that Americans will be able to hear the accounts of potential abuse of power directly from witnesses who were caught up in the scandal.

The hearings "will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves, to make their own determinations about the credibility of the witnesses, but also learn first-hand about the facts of the president's misconduct," Schiff added. An anonymous whistleblower filed a complaint in September highlighting potential abuse of power by the president when he telephoned Ukraine's leader and asked him to investigate Trump's potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden.

The complaint led Democrats to formally launch their impeachment inquiry, which has led to an avalanche of testimony from several witnesses, including current and former diplomats or administration officials who have largely corroborated the whistleblower's account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Biggest Brazil oil auction disappoints as only Petrobras and Chinese firms bid

Brazils biggest-ever oil auction frustrated expectations on Wednesday, as high prices and the dominant role of state-run oil company Petrobras scared off global oil majors. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian firm is also known, and Ch...

Warriors' Green out at least three more games

Golden State forward Draymond Green will miss the Warriors three-game road trip due to his finger injury and guard DAngelo Russell will sit at least one game with an ankle injury, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday. Green sustained a torn liga...

Family tells how 13-year-old boy hid siblings in Mexico massacre

After watching gunmen shoot dead his mother and two brothers, 13-year-old Devin Langford hid six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in a rugged expanse of northern Mexico to get help.The harrowing account was given by ...

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Switzerland on cooperation in environment

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding MoU between India and Switzerland on technical cooperation in climate change and environment. The MoU was signed in Switzerland on September 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019