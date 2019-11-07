K'taka: Shivakumar travels by Shatabdi Express to seek blessings in Mysuru

Congress leader DK Shivakumar traveled by Shatabdi Express to Mysuru in Karnataka on Thursday. Shivakumar is scheduled to visit various temples and mutts during his visit to the city.

The visit could also hint at him seeking blessings for good health as he was admitted to a hospital on November 1 following high blood pressure and variations in sugar level. Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case. (ANI)

