UK finance minister promises tax cuts to voters
Britain's finance minister Sajid Javid said there would be room for tax cuts under new fiscal rules he outlined on Thursday, five weeks before a snap election.
"If we stick to these rules that I've set out today...we can afford some tax cuts," Javid told an audience in Manchester.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sajid Javid
- Britain
- room
- audience
- Manchester
ALSO READ
Britain's Corbyn meets PM Johnson to discuss Brexit timetable - Labour source
UPDATE 1-EU to discuss Brexit delay as Britain squabbles over an election
France to Britain: tell us why we should grant extension
EU keeps Britain guessing on length of Brexit lifeline
Britain tries to identify 39 bodies found in truck