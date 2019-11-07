International Development News
Development News Edition

Matters of health should not be politicised: West Bengal guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:45 IST
Matters of health should not be politicised: West Bengal guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said people in this state were being deprived of the benefits of the Centre's flagship health scheme - Ayushman Bharat Yojana -- and stressed that "such matters should not be politicised". The governor also claimed that he had received around 3000 applications from all over the state, seeking immediate medical assistance.

"It has not been 100 days since I have taken charge as the governor. And l have received around 3000 applications from all over the state seeking medical assistance during this period. I have examined these applications and found out that they were all eligible for Centre's Ayushman scheme," Dhankhar said on the sidelines of a programme here. "I have also come to know that the applicants could have taken benefits of state-run schemes. Despite that if they are writing to the Raj Bhavan then there was something that needed to be looked into," he stated.

Dhankhar claimed that he wanted to reach out to the ones in need but his funds were limited. "The governor has a large heart but a small fund of Rs 2 crore... while an MP gets about Rs 5 crore. In most states, MLAs have Rs 2-4 crore (as funds). Here (in West Bengal), I have been told that MLAs have a fund of Rs 60 lakh. Of the Rs 2 crore that have been allotted to me, I have about 18 items to deal with," he maintained.

The swelling number of applications reflected the state of healthcare in West Bengal, Dhankar said. "If I am getting 3000 applications in three months, seeking health assistance, it is definitely reflective of the state of situation in the state," he asserted.

"I somehow find it incongruous why a central scheme that makes available such a great facility, which has been recognised all over the world, is not being adopted here for the benefit of people," he stated. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, launched in 2018, provides an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of Empanelled Health Care Providers. There is no cap on family size and age.

The state government pulled out of the scheme in January this year, accusing the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of making "tall claims" under the programme. The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues, said not everything should be politicized.

"Health should be kept above politics. Access to healthcare facilities should not be denied to people on account of their financial situation," he maintained. The governor insisted that those in power should work in harmony for the benefit of commoners.

"If a big benefit can be made available to a citizen, the 'aam aadmi' of state, then people (policy makers) should work in harmony to ensure that he gets it. Every rupee that can help the people of West Bengal matters. In a federal system, if help comes from the Centre, we must accept it." The West Bengal government had in 2016 floated a Group Health Protection scheme - 'Swasthya Sathi' - which offers financial coverage up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum per family through insurance mode for secondary and tertiary care and up to Rs 5 lakh for critical diseases such as cancer and cardiological diseases through assurance mode..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Saffronisation of Valluvar is to divert public attention: CPIM

The recent incident of saffronisation of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar was part of the tactics of the BJP to divert peoples attention from issues such as unemployment and economic slowdown, CPI M politburo member G Ramakrishnan said on Thu...

Pak cleric Rehman's anti-govt protest enters 7th day

Efforts to break the deadlock between the Opposition and the Imran Khan government remained inconclusive on Thursday as the massive protest led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman against Prime Minister Imran Khan enter...

Realty stocks jump up to 8.2 pc on Rs 25,000 cr fund booster

Realty stocks closed up to 8.2 per cent higher on Thursday after the government approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund for 1,600 stalled housing projects, which is expected to jumpstart consumption and give a boost to real estate and allied sector...

Engine of Ajmer-Puri Express catches fire, no casualty

The engine of Ajmer-Puri Express on Thursday caught fire near Handapa railway station in Odishas Angul district, railway officials said. However, there was no report of any casualty, the official said. The station manager of Handapa Statio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019