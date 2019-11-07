Govt to take into account Assam's interests while signing Naga pact: Shah assures Sonowal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the Centre will take into consideration Assam and its people while signing any accord with the Naga rebel groups to end insurgency in Nagaland. Shah gave the assurance when Sonowal called on him here, a release issued by the Assam government said.

The home minister had a lengthy discussion with the chief minister on the proposed Naga Accord. The talks on the decades old problem between the Centre's interlocutor R N Ravi and insurgent groups like NSCN-IM are yet to end.

During the discussions, the chief minister urged the home minister to take into consideration the interests of the people of Assam while going for any accord, the release said. Shah has assured Sonowal that nothing would be done that goes against the interests of the state and its people, the release said.

The Centre on October 31 said it is yet to conclude talks with Naga insurgent groups and will consult all stakeholders, including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, before finalisation of any settlement. The Union home ministry had said it has come to the government's notice that lot of rumours and misinformation is being spread in the media and social media that the final Naga settlement has been arrived at and will be announced soon.

"This is creating anxiety and concern in some parts of the country. It is clarified that before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups, all stakeholders including states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted and their concerns will be taken into consideration. No credence needs to be given to such rumours and incorrect information," it said. The central government has already rejected the NSCN-IM's demand for unification of Naga inhabited areas -- located in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The three northeastern states have also vehemently opposed it.

Sonowal also drew the home minister's attention to the popular public demand regarding Numaligarh Refinery Limited and sought his cooperation to maintain its status quo as public sector undertaking.

