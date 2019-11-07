International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Former Trump adviser Bolton threatened to sue if subpoenaed to testify in impeachment probe -committee

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 23:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Former Trump adviser Bolton threatened to sue if subpoenaed to testify in impeachment probe -committee
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, threatened to sue if congressional committees issued a subpoena to compel him to testify in their impeachment probe, a House of Representatives committee said on Thursday. Bolton had been asked to appear for testimony behind closed doors on Thursday, but failed to appear. His attorney had said previously he would not testify voluntarily.

"His counsel has informed us that unlike three other dedicated public servants who worked for him on the NSC (National Security Council) and have complied with lawful subpoenas, Mr. Bolton would take us to court if we subpoenaed him," an official of the House of Representatives Intelligence committee said. Hours after Bolton's failure to appear for his morning deposition, the Washington Post reported that he would be willing to testify if a federal court backed Congress' subpoena power to compel his testimony.

Bolton's office and his attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The issue of whether Congress has the right to subpoena officials close to the president has become a theme in the impeachment probe.

On Wednesday, House lawyers asked a U.S. district judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Charles Kupperman, a former Bolton deputy at the White House, who had asked for a ruling on whether he should comply with a House subpoena or accede to a Trump administration order to refuse to do so because he is a White House adviser. House officials said they did not want the case to delay the investigation.

Trump and many of his fellow Republicans in Congress deny wrongdoing and disparage the probe as a partisan "witch hunt" seeking to overturn the real estate developer's surprise 2016 election victory. They have told administration officials not to cooperate, prompting the House Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Intelligence committees to issue subpoenas to compel testimony, or provide protection to witnesses who opt to defy the White House.

Democrats have said they are exerting their right, in the U.S. Constitution, to investigate potential wrongdoing by a president. They are looking into assertions that Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine to pressure Kiev to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading rival as Trump vies for re-election in 2020.

Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Govt may impose 25 pc safeguard duty on imports of single-mode optical fibre

The government may impose a provisional safeguard duty of 25 per cent on imports of single-mode optical fibre, used for signal transmission, based on a Commerce Ministry investigation that found a sudden and significant surge in the imports...

FACTBOX-Virginity testing: a ritual from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe

Health experts have condemned U.S. rapper T.I. for subjecting his teenaged daughter to an annual virginity test, saying the practice was harmful and unscientific.The rapper made his comments on a U.S. podcast, drawing widespread condemnatio...

'Prepare to die' Trump adviser Stone texted witness, trial jury hears

Prosecutors on Thursday unveiled threatening text messages by U.S. President Donald Trumps adviser Roger Stone to radio host Randy Credico in which Stone urged Credico not to testify about their communications over Stones efforts in 2016 to...

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

London, Nov 7 AFP The Bank of England has left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, it said Thursday after a regular meeting and before next months UK general election to unlock Brexit. The central bank also upgraded its UK growth foreca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019