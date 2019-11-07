International Development News
Yemen's President Hadi meets separatist leader after deal ends power struggle

Image Credit: President of Russia

Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi met the head of the Southern Transitional Council on Thursday, in their first meeting since his Saudi-backed government and the separatists signed an agreement to end a power struggle in the south.

In the meeting with Aidarus al-Zubaidi in Saudi Arabia, Hadi praised the efforts to reach the deal, Yemeni state news agency SABA reported.

The stand-off had opened a new front in the more than four-year-old war and fractured a Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi movement that ousted the government of Hadi from the capital, Sanaa, in the north in late 2014.

