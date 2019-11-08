Former Attorney General Sessions enters U.S. Senate race in Alabama

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday he was seeking the Republican nomination to run for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama in 2020, a position he resigned to join the Trump administration. President Donald Trump forced out Sessions as head of the Justice Department a year ago after repeatedly criticizing his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe.

"When I left President Trump's cabinet, did I write a tell all book? No. Did I go on CNN and attack the President? No. Have I said a crossword about President Trump? No," Sessions said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

