Former Attorney General Sessions enters U.S. Senate race in Alabama
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday he was seeking the Republican nomination to run for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama in 2020, a position he resigned to join the Trump administration. President Donald Trump forced out Sessions as head of the Justice Department a year ago after repeatedly criticizing his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe.
"When I left President Trump's cabinet, did I write a tell all book? No. Did I go on CNN and attack the President? No. Have I said a crossword about President Trump? No," Sessions said in a statement announcing his candidacy.
Also Read: FACTBOX-Four Republicans, 18 Democrats vie for U.S. presidential nominations
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Alabama
- US Senate
- administration
- President
- Justice Department
- Russia
- CNN
ALSO READ
Mr. Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, Re-elected as President and Chair of GGGI
BJP state president Chandrakant Patil leads by more 6,000 votes
Internet restriction is going on as the issue has cross-border implications: J&K administration to SC
Restrictions are reviewed daily and there are no restrictions in around 99 per cent areas: J&K administration to SC
You may impose restrictions in national interest, but it has to be reviewed from time to time: SC tells J&K administration