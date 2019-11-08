Acting White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry -media reports
U.S. House of Representatives committees investigating President Donald Trump for possible impeachment have subpoenaed acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Politico and the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
