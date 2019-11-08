REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00AM GMT/06:00AM ET

A student at a Hong Kong university who fell one floor in a parking lot during pro-democracy protests at the weekend died on Friday, the first student death in months of demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city and a likely trigger for fresh unrest.

US-MEXICO-VIOLENCE Mexican cartels 'worse than ISIS': massacre victims' kin urge U.S. help

BAVISPE, Mexico (Reuters) - Angry kin of nine American citizens massacred in a suspected gangland ambush in northern Mexico urged the government to accept U.S. help to destroy drug cartels that one grieving relative described as being “as bad or worse than ISIS.” U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-GUNS-EXCLUSIVE Trump administration moves closer to easing gun exports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration has passed a key milestone in a long-delayed rule change that would make it easier to sell U.S. firearms outside the United States, including assault rifles and ammunition, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. US-ELECTION-WARREN-HEALTHCARE-EXCLUSIVE

Economist who backed Warren healthcare plan has doubts about her wealth tax LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A leading economist who vouched for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s healthcare reform plan told Reuters on Thursday he doubts its staggering cost can be fully covered alongside her other government programs.

BUSINESS GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES

Biggest rise in German exports in nearly two years gives some relief from recession fears BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German exports posted their biggest rise in almost two years in September, data showed on Friday, providing some relief amid widespread concerns that Europe's largest economy will dip into recession in the third quarter.

CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE China's Oct exports fall, but less than expected as trade war grinds on

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's exports and imports contracted less than expected in October, providing some relief for the economy as Beijing tries to reach a partial trade deal with Washington. ENTERTAINMENT

US-OLYMPICS-2020-DOMINGO Placido Domingo pulls out of cultural event, cites 'complexity'

TOKYO (Reuters) - Opera singer Placido Domingo has withdrawn from a pre-Olympics theatrical event set for next spring, he said in a statement issued by Tokyo Olympics organizers on Friday, citing the “complexity” of the project. US-TELEVISION-LGBTQ

LGBTQ characters on U.S. television at all time high (Reuters) - Shows like “Batwoman,” “Pose,” and “Euphoria” have brought the number of lesbian, gay and transgender characters on U.S. television to a record high, helping to accelerate acceptance of sexual diversity in wider society, according to a report issued on Thursday.

SPORTS US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

Clippers rally past Blazers for Rivers' 900th win Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from an eight-point, fourth-quarter hole to defeat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 107-101 on Thursday night.

US-ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP Pens score four unanswered to snap Isles' streak

Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game with 1:35 left in overtime Thursday night to cap a furious comeback by the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, who scored four unanswered goals in the third period and overtime to snap the New York Islanders’ 10-game winning streak with a 4-3 win. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GERMANY-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel , EU's von der Leyen hold news conference Germany's Merkel and European Commission president von der Leyen hold news conference in the German chancellery

8 Nov 07:15 ET / 12:15 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

Budget official called to testify in impeachment inquiry The House Intelligence Committee is expected to hear closed-door testimony from Mark Sandy, an associate director for national security programs at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who has been summoned by the committee, is not expected to appear. 8 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TURKEY-ERDOGAN/ Turkey's Erdogan makes speech at Islamic event

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at an event to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad (1400 GMT). 8 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT GERMANY-USA/POMPEO-MERKEL STATEMENTS (TV)

Pompeo, German Chancellor Merkel speak to reporters in Berlin U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak to reporters ahead of their meeting at Berlin's chancellery.

8 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT EU-COMMISSION/VON DER LEYEN (PIX) (TV)

EU Commission president speaks on the situation in Europe European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds a speech on the present situation in Europe, with opening remarks by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

8 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog.

9 Nov CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (PIX) (TV) Fate of "Dreamers" in Supreme Court's hands

The fate of around 700,000 young immigrants, known as "dreamers," is in the hands of the conservative Supreme Court, which on Nov 12 will weigh President Donald Trump's plan to end a program that protects them from deportation. 8 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS HAITI-CYCLING/ (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE: Haiti's cyclists brave poverty, protests and poor roads in race for gold Cycling is not an easy sport to practise in Haiti, wracked by poverty, natural catastrophes and political instability.

8 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BOXING-KSI-PAUL/

Boxing - YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul face off in rematch YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul face off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a rematch of their August 2018 bout, which ended in a draw.

9 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/KURDS (PIX) (TV) Interview with Syrian Kurdish leader Ilham Ehmed

Interview with Syrian Kurdish leader Ilham Ehmed of the the Syrian Democratic Council. 8 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/KURDS (PIX) (TV) Interview with Syrian Kurdish leader Ilham Ehmed

Interview with Syrian Kurdish leader Ilham Ehmed of the the Syrian Democratic Council. 8 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

GERMANY-MILITARY/ Germany's foreign minister visits Denmark

Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas visits his Danish counterpart in Copenhagen to discuss Syria, Iran and Africa. 8 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks at roundtable Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in a moderated discussion before the "Coping with the Vulnerabilities of the Global Financial System" Roundtable Dinner organized by the Euro 50 Group, Center for International Governance Innovation (CIGI), Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), and the China Finance 40 Forum, in New York.

8 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)