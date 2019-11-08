International Development News
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Chief Justice meets UP Chief Secretary, DGP

Ahead of the impending verdict in the Ayodhya case, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi held a meeting on Friday with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and state DGP Om Prakash Singh to take stock of law and order situation in the state, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and state DGP Om Prakash Singh leave after meeting Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the impending verdict in the Ayodhya case, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi held a meeting on Friday with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and state DGP Om Prakash Singh to take stock of law and order situation in the state, sources said. The officials briefed the Chief Justice about their preparedness in handling the law and order situation.

They also said that the administration is ready to deal with any kind of situation across the state, sources said. The CJI asked officials to take all necessary steps and ensure that no untoward incident takes place in any place in the state, they said.

The meeting lasted a little more than an hour. Security arrangements have been beefed up in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially in Ayodhya district, in view of the impending judgment in the case.

Section 144 has been imposed in the district till December 10. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting on Thursday via video conferencing with all district magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying to disrupt peace. He also asked the officials to stay alert and pro-active.

Between August to October, the Supreme Court held a day-to-day hearing for 40 days on a batch of petitions challenging Allahabad High Court's order trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. The judgment is expected to be pronounced before November 17, when CJI Gogoi demits office. (ANI)

