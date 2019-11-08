Had promised Balasaheb Shiv Sena CM, do not need Fadnavis for it: Thackeray

Asserting that he has given a word to his father to have a party Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said he did not need BJP leaders Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis to fulfill the promise. He also accused BJP leaders of saying that he had lied on talks about power-sharing and said he will not tolerate it.

Addressing a press conference soon after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation and accused Shiv Sena of being interested in forming the government with NCP, Thackeray said the whole world knows that Shiv Sena chief and his son cannot speak lies and he does not need a certificate. He was responding to remarks by Fadnavis that there was no decision between the two parties to have the chief minister for two-and-a-half years.

Thackeray indicated that his party will be open to seek the support of NCP and Congress in forming a government. "I had promised Balasaheb that there will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister one day, and I will fulfill that promise, I don't need Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis for that," he said.

Thackeray made several direct and indirect attacks at the BJP. "It is very sad that while cleaning the Ganga their minds became polluted. I felt bad that we entered into an alliance with the wrong people," he said.

Thackeray said Shiv Sena had not closed the doors for discussion after results on October 24. "We had never closed the doors for discussion, they(BJP) lied to us so we did not talk to them. We have not yet held talks with the NCP," he said.

He said Shiv Sena worked for the people when it was in the government. "It is for the first time that someone levelled false allegations against Thackeray family. I am upset that Shiv Sena and Thackeray family has been accused of lying. We never said anything about PM Modi," he said.

"We don't need any certificate from anyone. I can't go in front of people as a liar son of Balasaheb. That's why I will do whatever I feel right. We accepted 124 seats as hand out," he said. Fadnavis had earlier said that the BJP was shocked over remarks of Uddhav Thackeray.

"Unfortunately, the day when results came, Uddhavji said all options are open for the government formation. That was shocking for us as people had given the mandate for the alliance. And, in such circumstances, it was a big question for us that's why he (Thackeray) said all options are open for him," Fadnavis had said. The BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the Maharashtra polls in alliance with the former getting 105 and the latter 56 seats. (ANI)

