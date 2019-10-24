Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading over Suresh Mane of NCP

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading over Suresh Mane of the NCP by 16,393 votes in Worli. Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar leading over Independent nominee Trupti Sawant by 3,010 votes in Bandra-East.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal leading over his Shiv Sena rival Sambhaji Pawar by 2,542 votes in Yeola. BJP's Nitesh Rane was leading over Shiv Sena rival Satish Sawant by 5,017 votes in Kankavli.

Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, leading over BJP minister Ram Shinde by 7,211 votes in Karjat-Jamkhed. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' trusted aide Abhimanyu Pawar of the BJP leading over sitting Congress MLA Basavraj Patil by 3,825 votes in Ausa.

Congress candidate Amit Deshmukh leading by 7,823 votes over BJP's Shailesh Lahoti in Latur city. His brother and Congress nominee Dhiraj Deshmukh leads by 15,383 votes over Baliram Done of the Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi in Latur-rural.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress leading by 1,392 votes in Brahmapuri over Shiv Sena's Sandeep Gadamwar. Congress MLA Praniti Shinde trailing behind AIMIM candidate Haji Shabdi and Independent nominee Mahesh Kothe in Solapur-city central seat.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat leading by 5,485 votes over Shiv Sena rival Sahebrao Navale in Sangamner. NCP state president Jayant Patil leading by 7,609 votes over Independent nominee Nishikant Bhosale in Islampur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)