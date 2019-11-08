International Development News
Development News Edition

Free pads to childcare - Sri Lankan politicians woo women voters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 22:08 IST
Free pads to childcare - Sri Lankan politicians woo women voters
Image Credit: Pixabay

With campaign promises like free sanitary pads and childcare for working women, the candidates in Sri Lanka's presidential election are going after the female vote like never before, in what some activists see as a generational shift.

An increasingly vocal women's rights movement, a rise in the number of women in local politics and the growing role of social media have all contributed to a focus on the female voter, campaigners say. "This is new and quite unprecedented," said Sepali Kottegoda, programmes director at Sri Lanka's Women and Media Collective.

"Women's issues have rarely been a focus, at least it has rarely been highlighted in this way," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. Kottegoda said the relative youth of some of the candidates pledging improved women's and LGBT+ rights was a factor - among them Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka's 52-year-old housing minister.

Premadasa, seen as a frontrunner in the race to be the next president, has launched a "women's charter" packed with pledges from improved maternity leave to safer public transport and a new women's commission to tackle discrimination claims. His promise to provide free sanitary products earned him the title "Pad Man", after the hit Bollywood movie of that name.

"Until sustainable cost-effective alternatives are found, I stand by my promise to provide sanitary hygiene products free of charge," he tweeted last week, saying more than half Sri Lanka's girls missed school during their periods. The problem is particularly acute because sanitary products are heavily taxed in Sri Lanka - until last year, the levy on imported pads was more than 100 percent.

The other front runner, the 70-year-old former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has promised more childcare centres for working mothers and debt relief for rural women from microloans. Meanwhile, 50-year-old opposition candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake has pledged to reform marriage and divorce laws, strengthen laws against sex abuse and pass legislation to "prevent distress ... due to outdated traditions such as dowry".

Dissanayake, an outsider who represents the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, has also pledged to decriminalize gay sex - a national first. The focus on women and LGBT+ issues echoes a similar trend in neighboring India, where it was driven by increases in the turnout of female voters.

Sri Lanka does not break down voter turn-out by gender, but Shreen Abdul Saroor of the Women's Action Network said female turnout had historically been good and 52% of Sri Lanka's registered voters were female. "In Sri Lanka, there are separate queues for men and women during voting and the female queue is always the longest and we have seen women coming in great numbers," she said.

Women's rights campaigners have given the candidates' pledges a cautious welcome in a country where such issues have long been low down the political agenda and where female participation in frontline politics remains low. Just 12 of Sri Lanka's MPs are women, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, an independent organization promoting democracy, and only one of the 35 candidates in the Nov. 16 election is female.

Megara Tegal, a gender researcher at the Law and Society Trust, said it was "positive to see women's issues being discussed", but feared some candidates were paying lip service. "It appears as though the political parties have finally realized that women make up 52% of the population, and their needs need to be addressed," she said. "Whether they genuinely want to empower women however is uncertain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Maryam says ailing Sharif to fly to UK for treatment; govt gives nod

Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has heeded doctors advice and given in to his familys request to fly to London for the treatment of his diseases, his daughter Maryam Nawaz said on Friday. The Pakistan government has deci...

UPDATE 2-Trump says unconcerned by 'hoax' impeachment bid as hearings come into public view

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives and the release of witness testimony but did not want to support the Democratic-led probe by letting his top aide te...

Gehlot writes to Shah, says SPG security cover withdrawal poses 'serious threat' to lives of Gandhis

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the withdrawal of the SPG security cover to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be...

Ayodhya on edge ahead of verdict, all educational institutions closed in UP till Monday, elaborate security across country

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, while the temple town remained on edge and political leaders, includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019