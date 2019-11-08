Removal of SPG attempt to undermine Gandhis' security: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday termed the Union government's decision to withdraw the SPG cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children as a "deliberate attempt" to undermine their security. The elite Special Protection Group cover given to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be withdrawn, and the family will instead be provided Z-plus security by the CRPF, officials said earlier in the day.

"NDA government's decision to withdraw SPG security cover provided to the members of the Gandhi family is very unfortunate," Pawar tweeted. "It is the Central Government's deliberate attempt to undermine the security aspect of Gandhi family and ignore their sacrifices for the Nation," he added..

