International Development News
Development News Edition

JVM(P) announces names of 9 candidates

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 22:31 IST
JVM(P) announces names of 9 candidates
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), which is contesting the assembly elections on its own, on Friday announced names of nine candidates for the first of the five-phase polls slated on November 30. The remaining four candidates will be announced within two days, party president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi said in a statement here.

The nine candidates are Tileshwar Ram (Chatra), Mahatma Oraon (Bishunpur), Rudra Kumar Shukla (Panki), Rahul Agarwal (Daltonganj), Anju Singh (Bishrampur), Dharmendra Prakash Badal (Chhatarpur), Birendra Kumar (Hussainabad), Suraj Prasad Gupta (Garhwa) and Vijay Kumar Kesri (Bhavnathpur). The first phase polling will be held in 13 of the 81 constituencies of the state.

The five-phase elections will conclude on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Maryam says ailing Sharif to fly to UK for treatment; govt gives nod

Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has heeded doctors advice and given in to his familys request to fly to London for the treatment of his diseases, his daughter Maryam Nawaz said on Friday. The Pakistan government has deci...

UPDATE 2-Trump says unconcerned by 'hoax' impeachment bid as hearings come into public view

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives and the release of witness testimony but did not want to support the Democratic-led probe by letting his top aide te...

Gehlot writes to Shah, says SPG security cover withdrawal poses 'serious threat' to lives of Gandhis

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the withdrawal of the SPG security cover to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be...

Ayodhya on edge ahead of verdict, all educational institutions closed in UP till Monday, elaborate security across country

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, while the temple town remained on edge and political leaders, includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019