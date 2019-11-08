JVM(P) announces names of 9 candidates

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), which is contesting the assembly elections on its own, on Friday announced names of nine candidates for the first of the five-phase polls slated on November 30. The remaining four candidates will be announced within two days, party president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi said in a statement here.

The nine candidates are Tileshwar Ram (Chatra), Mahatma Oraon (Bishunpur), Rudra Kumar Shukla (Panki), Rahul Agarwal (Daltonganj), Anju Singh (Bishrampur), Dharmendra Prakash Badal (Chhatarpur), Birendra Kumar (Hussainabad), Suraj Prasad Gupta (Garhwa) and Vijay Kumar Kesri (Bhavnathpur). The first phase polling will be held in 13 of the 81 constituencies of the state.

The five-phase elections will conclude on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23.

