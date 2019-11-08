International Development News
Bloomberg will hurt Biden's White House prospects, says Trump

  Washington DC
  Updated: 08-11-2019 22:34 IST
Bloomberg will hurt Biden's White House prospects, says Trump
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is actively considering entering the 2020 presidential race, is not going to do well and most likely end up hurting Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden. The 77-year-old billionaire has been mulling a White House bid for weeks but has not made a final decision so far, according to reports.

"He's not going to do well but I think he's going to hurt Biden actually," Trump told reporters on South Lawns of the White House, a day after media reported that Bloomberg is actively considering running tor 2020 presidency. "There's nobody I'd rather run against than little Michael," Trump said when asked about the former New York mayor.

According to close aides, Bloomberg believes the current lot of Democratic presidential aspirants is not in a position to defeat incumbent Trump. More than a dozen leaders are currently in the race to bag the nomination of the Democratic party for the November 2020 presidential elections.

'If Mike (Bloomberg) runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats, built on a unique record of running America's biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America's toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist,' Bloomberg's aide Howard Wolfson said in a statement. Based on his record of accomplishments, leadership and his ability to bring people together to drive change, Mike would be able to take the fight to Trump and win, he said, adding that Bloomberg has been privately mulling a White House bid for weeks and has not yet made a final decision.

"Mike believes that Donald Trump represents an unprecedented threat to our nation. Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to win," Wolfson said. At least during the past three presidential election cycles, media reports have speculated of Bloomberg considering running for presidency.

"Should Mr Bloomberg proceed with a campaign, it could cause a seismic disruption in the Democratic race," The New York Times said. "With his immense personal wealth, centrist views and close ties to the political establishment, he would present a grave and instantaneous threat to former Vice President Joseph R Biden Jr, who has been struggling to raise money and assemble an ideologically moderate coalition," the daily added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

