International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: As rift widens further between BJP and Shiv Sena, Congress prefers to adopt 'wait and watch' strategy

As the rift between Shiv Sena and BJP widens further, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said his party will continue to wait and watch, and will observe the next move of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the government formation in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 23:01 IST
Maharashtra: As rift widens further between BJP and Shiv Sena, Congress prefers to adopt 'wait and watch' strategy
Maharashtra unit Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As the rift between Shiv Sena and BJP widens further, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said his party will continue to wait and watch, and will observe the next move of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the government formation in the state. "We thought Devendra Fadnavis was going to stake the claim to form the government but he didn't. We met Sharad Pawar to discuss the current political scenario in Maharashtra. We heard the press conferences of Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. The Governor should invite the single largest party but we are carefully observing what the Governor will do next," Thorat told reporters here.

"Pawar Sir has said that the mandate should be respected. We don't have the numbers to form the government. Therefore, we haven't thought of anything so far. We will decide our next step after observing what the Governor decides," added Thorat. The Congress leader said that they have not prepared any strategy as it is not certain whether BJP and Shiv Sena will be forming the government or not.

"There is a procedure for inviting the Shiv Sena or anyone else to form the government. The government and the Governor know this better than anyone else. We have not prepared any strategy yet. We will continue to wait and watch," said Thorat. "To think of a government without BJP is fine but its implementation is difficult. BJP is responsible for the current situation. It should be resolved as soon as possible," he said.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister of Maharashtra to Governor Koshyari, which appointed him the acting Chief Minister. Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed press conferences in the evening today and levelled allegations against each other.

There has been a delay in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra after the assembly polls due to differences between the BJP and the Shiv Sena on power-sharing. The BJP won 105 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. However, Fadnavis has said the Shiv Sena was not promised the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

Also Read: Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Sonia, discuss political situation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leaders to meet Saturday morning, ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Congress top brass would be meeting on Saturday morning to discuss its strategy in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal said the meeting of the CWC would be held tomorrow...

Kuheli Chakraborty death case: Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of 3 doctors

The West Bengal Medical Council on Friday canceled the registration of three doctors after holding them guilty of negligence in treating a four-month-old baby who died at a hospital in April 2017. The baby was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles ...

Rockets land near Iraqi base hosting U.S. forces, no casualties -Iraqi military

A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base hosting U.S. forces in northern Iraq on Friday but caused no injuries or major material damage, an Iraqi military statement said.A security source said the rockets landed near the Qayyara ...

Kuheli Chakraborty death case: Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of 3 doctors

The West Bengal Medical Council on Friday canceled the registration of three doctors after holding them guilty of negligence in treating a four-month-old baby who died at a hospital in April 2017. The baby was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019