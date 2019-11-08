Kremlin: no official reply to invitation for Trump to visit Moscow

Moscow has not received an official response from Washington to its invitation for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Russia for a military parade event next year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.

Trump on Friday said he was considering attending Russia's May 9 Victory Day commemorative events after President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation.

Also Read: Convicted Russian agent lands in Moscow after deportation from U.S.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)