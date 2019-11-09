TAKE A LOOK-Merkel recalls life in Communist East Germany
The 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall is on Nov. 9.
Reuters has interviewed, filmed and photographed people who lived in a divided Germany and now recall their sometimes dramatic stories of love, danger and escape.
LATEST HEADLINES > GDR life could be 'almost comfortable' - Merkel > Recalling Wall, Pompeo warns on authoritarianism > East Germans recall attempts to escape GDR > The spy who loved me? A tale of Stasi manipulation > EXCLUSIVE: Gorbachev warns of Russia-West divide > Wonder and dog walking: Recalling the Wall's fall > Berlin Wall still divides Germans > Anthem plan highlights German divisions > Germany's poorer East embraces tech revolution (Compiled by Paul Carrel)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berlin Wall
- Germany
- Merkel
- Germans
- Paul Carrel
- Russia