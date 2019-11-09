Naga peace talks: Manipur CM-led team reaches Delhi to hold meeting with PM

A team of the state government led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has reached Delhi to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Naga peace talks and its possible ramifications on Manipur. The team left from Imphal yesterday for the national capital. State Minister Th Biswajit, Education Minister Th Radheshyam and Speaker Y Khemchand are a part of the delegation from Imphal.

Lok Sabha MP RK Ranjan and Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda would also join the team in Delhi soon. It is also said that the team led by N Biren apart from the Prime Minister will also hold meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Central leaders.

These talks are taking place over the Nagaland Peace Accord which was signed-in on August 3 2015 by the Central government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) to end the insurgency. Government's Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks R. N. Ravi signed it on behalf of the Government of India whereas Lt. Isak Chishi Swu, Chairman and Thuingaleng Muivah, General Secretary signed on behalf of the NSCN in presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

