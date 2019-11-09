Ayodhya verdict: Ram Janmabhoomi not legal personality, deity a jurisdictional person, says SC

Ram Janmabhoomi is not a 'legal personality' but the deity is jurisdictional person, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said on Saturday while reading out the verdict of Ayodhya land title dispute case.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi will shortly pronounce the verdict on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

A decade-long legal dispute is being fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. The dispute is expected to come to an end with the decision of the top court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)