Political parties appeal for peace in view of Ayodhya verdict

Political parties in West Bengal on Saturday appealed to people to maintain peace in the state, as the Supreme Court began delivering its judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Trinamool Congress leadership called for harmony and urged everyone to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the wake of the verdict.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said people should respect the top court's judgment and maintain peace. In a statement, CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said: "We appeal to everybody, all the Left and secular forces of Bengal in particular, to actively maintain peace, harmony, unity among the people." The apex court began pronouncing its judgement on the politically-sensitive case at 10:30 am.

The West Bengal government has beefed up security across the state in view of the verdict..

