Cong respects SC judgement in Ayodhya case, urges people to abide by secular values

The meeting of CWC, which is the highest decision-making body of the Congress, started in the morning ahead of the verdict of Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case. "The Indian National Congress respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case. We appeal to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony," the statement issued by CWC said. "It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," the statement added.

The meeting of CWC, earlier slated for Sunday, was preponed in view of the verdict of the apex court in the Ayodhya case. A constitution bench of the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Saturday directed the central government to form a trust for construction of the temple and said the five-acre plot of the suitable plot be allotted to Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque. (ANI)

