Hindu leaders laud contributions of Advani, Ashok Singhal in Ram Janmabhoomi movement

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:20 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:20 IST
Key Hindu leaders associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement lauded the contributions of late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal and veteran BJP leader L K Advani for the success of the cause. Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, one of the key leaders to spearhead the movement, called the Supreme Court's judgement in the case "historic" and said it should be accepted with an "open mind" by all communities.

BJP leader Uma Bharti said she met Advani to bow her head at his feet following the verdict and also praised late Vishwa Hindu Parishad stalwart Singhal for spearheading the movement. Advani changed the communal motives ascribed to the issue of nationalism and showed that it can change the country, she told reporters.

The former Union minister, who was a key figure herself in the agitation, said Advani's devotion to temple cause is at the root of the BJP's success and it will be coming back to power for another term. Advani, Uma Bharti and Joshi are still facing trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

Former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya expressed his "extreme happiness" at the verdict, saying the country can move from "Ram temple to Ram rajya". Asked who he will give credit for the success of the movement to build the Ram temple at what is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, he said, "Lakhs of workers made sacrifices. For the leadership of the movement, I will give highest credit to Ashok Singhal and L K Advani."

Singhal was the VHP's international president for a long time and was a prominent spearhead of the movement before the BJP joined it in support. In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

