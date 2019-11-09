International Development News
Hope BJP govt wouldn't use verdict for gaining 'political

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 09-11-2019 15:23 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:23 IST
The Congress in Karnataka on Saturday expressed hope that the ruling BJP would not use the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for gaining "political mileage" and would conduct "responsibly". ".. this should not be seen as victory of any party or an ideology or an organisation. It is a court verdict, not anyone else.

Supreme Court, after considering everything has given this verdict, we will respect it," State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here. Asked whether Congress feels that BJP may use this verdict for political advantage, he said, "I don't want to speak on it. I hope that they won't do it. I feel that no one will use for instigation or for gaining political mileage. If everyone conducts responsibly, it will be good." Noting that the background of the verdict reflects the basic principles of our country- equality of all religion, and strengthens our secular principles, Rao said, the judgement has put an end to decades old dispute, and asked everyone to maintain peace, brotherhood, and work for the development of the country.

"Without losing hope, without making any negative remarks, we should all accept the verdict. This verdict is no one's victory or defeat," he added. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for maintenance of peace and harmony. "We should respect the judgement of Supreme Court on RamJanmaBhumi - BabriMasjid land issue. Let us have belief in the Constitution framed in the democratic setup. Let Peace & Harmony prevail," he tweeted.

Another senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar said, "Our constitution and law is supreme. I appeal to all my fellow Indians, irrespective of their faith, to respect the judgement of the honorable Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case. Let us promote harmony, brotherhood and pledge to focus on development henceforth." PTI KSU RS ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

