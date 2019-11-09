International Development News
Development News Edition

Victory of India's self-respect: BJP leader accused in Babri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 16:19 IST
Victory of India's self-respect: BJP leader accused in Babri

Senior BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, one of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, on Saturday called the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict a "victory of India's self respect". The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Pawaiya is among the 'karsevaks' who has been facing trial in the Babri demolition case in Lucknow's CBI court along with others, including BJP stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. Reacting to the SC verdict in Gwalior, Pawaiya said, "The victory or loss of the Hindus or the Muslims is not a big issue. I don't see it as a win or loss between the two communities. This is an issue of victory of Indias self- respect. This is a revolutionary decision by the judiciary to remove the mark of a foreign aggression erected on the chest of India." Pawaiya, who had spent 13-days in jail from December 7 to December 20, 1992 after the Babri demolition, was national president of Bajrang Dal at that time. He was also Minister for Higher Education in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet in MP.

"I don't want to forget those who lost their lives during this movement... Hundreds of karsevaks lost their lives. The VHP and its large family continued their legal battle. I think this decision is a tribute to their sacrifice. I think all the sections and communities will accept this decision by heart," Pawaiya said.

He appealed to people to not create a frenzy over the verdict and said maintaining peace and calm was of utmost importance..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmir issue figures in UK General Election campaign

The Kashmir issue, against the backdrop of the Indian governments revocation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status, has found its way into the General Election campaign in the UK, with candidates warning against bringing the divisions of the...

SC verdict like Diwali & Holi for us, says kin of Kar sevaks

Family members of city kar sevaks who died in police firing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site 29 years ago hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and said the judgement is like Diwali and Holi for them. Ram Kothari 22 and Sharad Ko...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine, Russian-backed rebels begin Donbass village withdrawal

Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels began withdrawing from a village in the disputed Donbass region on Saturday, one of a series of measures that could pave the way for a summit between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany....

'Panipat': Arjun Kapoor introduces Zeenat Aman as Sakina Begum

Introducing new character from the magnum opus Panipat, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Sakina Begum which is portrayed by veteran star Zeenat Aman. In the poster, the iconic star can be seen donning heavy traditional jewelry along with a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019