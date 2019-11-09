International Development News
Some people have 'Talibani mindset', no trust in judiciary: Naqvi on Owaisi's remarks

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 16:41 IST
Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi for his critical remarks on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, saying some people have a "Talibani mindset" and "no trust" in the judiciary of the country. All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Supreme court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case was a "victory of belief over facts."

The Hyderabad MP, reacting to the apex court verdict, also said he was not satisfied with the ruling. Slamming Owaisi, Naqvi said that some people are suffering "from the disease of Talibani mindset".

"These people have no trust on the Constitution or judiciary of the country," the senior BJP leader told PTI. He said that these people should understand that the country will not allow any person to disturb our peace, harmony and brotherhood.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Earlier, reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Naqvi said the judgment should be welcomed and respected wholeheartedly.

"It's our collective responsibility to strengthen unity, social harmony, brotherhood in the country," he said. The decision should not be seen as a victory or loss for anyone, the minister said.

"Kahin par bhi jeet ka junooni jashn aur haar ka hahakaari hungama nahin hona chahiye, usse bachna chahiye (Nowhere, the verdict should be excessively celebrated as a victory, nor there should be a brouhaha over the defeat. We should completely avoid this)," he said.

