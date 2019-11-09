Ayodhya case: BJD silent on Supreme Court verdict

International Development News
Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal on Saturday maintained silence on the Supreme Court judgment on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The state BJP also kept mum on this issue, though the Congress came out with a reaction.

Before the pronouncement of the judgement, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to the people to maintain peace. "Ahead of #Ayodhya Verdict, appeal to everyone to accept the judgment of Honourable #Supreme Court. Let us continue to live in peace and harmony. The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric," Patnaik said in a tweet.

However, the regional party which is ruling the state since 2000, preferred not to comment on the apex court verdict till 8.30 PM. Neither Patnaik nor anyone from the party spokesman has issued any statement or twitted on the subject.

When contacted by PTI, two senior spokespersons of BJD said on condition of anonymity that they were not authorised to speak on the judgment. Both of them said they would contact after getting the BJD's stand clear, they did not call up.

The BJP also maintained silence on the issue. "The prime minister has already stated the party's view on the issue. We are not saying anything on it," a senior state saffron party leader told PTI.

The state units of RSS and ABVP have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik in a statement welcomed the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

"The Congress welcomes the apex court's historic judgment on Ayodhya. Lord Ram symbolises chivalry, peace, friendship, sacrifice, patience and social harmony," OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said. He appealed to people of Odisha to respect the verdict and maintain brotherhood.

The OPCC president also announced that in view of the Ayodhya verdict, the party has put on hold its scheduled agitation from November 10 to 15 on the adverse impact of demonetisation on the economy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

