International Development News
Development News Edition

Kashmir issue has gone beyond territorial dispute: Imran Khan at Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kartarpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 21:56 IST
Kashmir issue has gone beyond territorial dispute: Imran Khan at Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony
Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday brought up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur corridor, saying it has gone beyond a territorial dispute and any improvement in ties between India and Pakistan depends on delivering justice to people of the Valley. Urging India to lift all restrictions from Kashmir, Khan said leaders of both the countries can usher in peace and development in the region by resolving the over seven-decades old dispute through talks.

"If Modi is listening, (I would like to convey) that justice brings peace and injustice spreads confusion. We want to free ourselves from this problem (Kashmir issue)," he said. The Pakistan Prime Minister was speaking after dedicating the Kartarpur corridor to Sikh community at a colorful ceremony. The corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Khan said after coming to power, he had conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their first meeting that it should be resolved. "I told Modi why cannot we resolve the dispute." "What we are witnessing in Kashmir today, it is not a territorial issue anymore. It has escalated to a humanitarian crisis. Unfortunately, things have gotten even worse for the people of Kashmir who are treated like animals, deprived of their basic human rights. Around 80 lakh people in Kashmir are besieged by the presence of 9 lakh soldiers," Khan said.

On August 5, India revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, drawing a sharp reaction from Pakistan. Reacting angrily to the move, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner. "Resolution of Kashmir issue will lead to greater prosperity and mutual development of India and Pakistan. Kashmir's issue has resulted in 70 years of hatred between the two countries. India must ensure justice to the people of Kashmir. Hope one day our relationship will improve," he said.

Prime minister Khan also said a leader will always bring people together and will not divide them. "Those who collect vote by spreading hatred are not leaders. A leader does not spread hatred and seek votes on the basis of religion," he said.

Referring to Modi thanking him after flagging off the first batch of pilgrims, Khan said the appreciation will have real meaning if people in Kashmir get justice. "I also foresee a day when the hatred that has spread in the sub-continent over the past 70 years due to this dispute will go away. When the Kashmir issue is resolved and Kashmiris get their rights, the sub-continent will see prosperity and our entire region will rise in the world," Khan said.

"Our relationship will only move forward if justice is delivered to the people of Kashmir," the Pakistan Prime Minister added. Foreign Minister Qureshi in his speech noted that while Modi thanked Khan for opening the corridor, will the Indian prime minister also give his Pakistani counterpart the chance to thank him.

"You can do so by lifting the curfew in Kashmir, ending the use of pellet guns, ending the violations of human rights [and] by ending the communication blackout," he said. Qureshi said just as the doors of Kartarpur have opened, the doors of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid should also be opened so that the Kashmiris can offer Friday prayers.

The inauguration of the corridor comes in the midst of frayed ties between India and Pakistan following the New Delhi's August 5 decision. Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir, India, and Pakistan after tough negotiations signed an agreement last month, paving the way for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9.

The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Pak FM rakes up Ayodhya verdict issue at Kartarpur corridor opening

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday raked up the Supreme Courts verdict in the Ayodhya case on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, wondering whether the ruling was timed to overshadow...

Colts will be without QB Brissett vs. Dolphins

With their first victory of the season in the books, the Miami Dolphins now seek their first road victory when they take on the banged-up Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Its a crucial game for the heavily favored Colts 5-3, who could move ...

Construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya was in BJP manifesto for nearly three decades

The issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was settled on Saturday by the verdict of the Supreme Court, has been finding a mention in the BJPs manifesto for nearly three decades and has been a key ideological matter which spu...

A special day spent in Punjab, says PM Modi

After inaugurating the Integrated Check Post ICP of the Kartarpur corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared some beautiful pictures on a social media platform and said that a special day was spent in Punjab. A special day sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019