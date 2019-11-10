International Development News
Development News Edition

UAE calls for Iran talks with world powers, region

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 12:00 IST
UAE calls for Iran talks with world powers, region
Image Credit: ANI

Iran should come to the negotiating table with world powers and Gulf countries to seek a new deal that would deescalate regional tensions and revive its economy, a senior United Arab Emirates official said on Sunday. Tensions in the Gulf have risen since attacks on oil tankers in a vital global shipping lane this summer, including off the UAE coast, and a major assault on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Washington has blamed Iran, which has denied being behind the attacks on global energy infrastructure. On Thursday, Iran said it had resumed uranium enrichment at its Fordow nuclear site, stepping further away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after the United States pulled out of it.

"Further escalation at this point serves no one and we strongly believe that there is room for collective diplomacy to succeed," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a speech in Abu Dhabi. He warned against a "false choice" between war and the "flawed" atomic deal.

The United States has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran since pulling out of the pact as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign on Tehran. Gargash said new talks with Iran should not just deal with the nuclear issue but also address concerns over its ballistic missile program and regional interventions through proxy groups.

These topics mean regional countries would need to be involved in the discussions, he said at an annual strategic debate in the UAE capital. The UAE, which says Iran is a destabilizing force in the region, backed U.S. President Donald Trump's maximum pressure campaign against Tehran but called for de-escalation after the attacks.

"I believe there could be a path to a deal with Iran that all parties might soon be ready to embark on. It will be long, and patience and courage will be required," Gargash said. It was important that the international community be on the same page, especially the United States and European Union countries, as well as regional states, he added.

Washington says it hopes the sanctions, which are aimed at halting all Iranian oil exports, will force Iran into negotiations to reach a wider deal. But Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has banned Iranian officials from holding such talks unless the United States returns to the nuclear deal and lifts all sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Lions QB Stafford's status vs. Bears in doubt

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could wind up missing Sundays game at Chicago, according to multiple reports on Saturday. NFL Network reported during the day that there was concern about Staffords status as he battles hip and bac...

Makar scores 2, Avs take down Blue Jackets

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored twice, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 in Denver on Saturday night. Pavel Francouz had 39 saves, Samuel Girard also scored and Tyson Jost...

How Adil Hussain became a part of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Actor Adil Hussain, who recently joined the cast of CBS All Access series Star Trek Discovery for its upcoming third season, says he had a memorable time working on the show. The actor said it all started when he was shooting for his upcomi...

DLF Apr-Sep sales bookings up 16 pc at Rs 1,425 cr on demand for completed units

Realty major DLFs sales bookings rose 16 percent to Rs 1,425 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year, mainly due to demand for its ready-to-move-in residential units. DLF, the countrys largest real estate firm in market capita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019