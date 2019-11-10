United States "very actively" asking N.Korea to return to talks - S.Korea
The United States is "very actively" trying to persuade North Korea to come back to negotiations, South Korea's national security adviser said on Sunday, as a year-end North Korean deadline for U.S. flexibility approaches.
South Korea was taking North Korea's deadline "very seriously", the adviser, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters, at a time when efforts to improve inter-Korean relations have stalled.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in April gave the United States a year-end deadline to show more flexibility, and North Korean officials have warned the United States not to ignore that date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- North Korea
- South Korea
- Kim Jong Un
- interKorean
ALSO READ
North Korea says it's running out of patience with US
TIMELINE-Anatomy of a raid: how the United States took out Baghdadi
TIMELINE-Anatomy of a raid: how the United States took out Baghdadi
North Korea fires unidentified projectile: South's military. AFPNSA
UPDATE 3-North Korea launches two possible 'ballistic missiles' into sea, Japan says