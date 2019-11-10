International Development News
Development News Edition

United States "very actively" asking N.Korea to return to talks - S.Korea

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 13:16 IST
United States "very actively" asking N.Korea to return to talks - S.Korea
Image Credit: ANI

The United States is "very actively" trying to persuade North Korea to come back to negotiations, South Korea's national security adviser said on Sunday, as a year-end North Korean deadline for U.S. flexibility approaches.

South Korea was taking North Korea's deadline "very seriously", the adviser, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters, at a time when efforts to improve inter-Korean relations have stalled.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in April gave the United States a year-end deadline to show more flexibility, and North Korean officials have warned the United States not to ignore that date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

DoT directs telecom circle heads to deal Airtel, Tata Tele as separate cos

The telecom department has directed all circle heads to treat Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices as separate entities, as it is in process to challenge their merger in the Supreme Court, according to an official source. The Department of T...

UPDATE 2-Violence spreads across Hong Kong New Territories on 24th weekend of unrest

Violence broke out on Sunday across the New Territories of Hong Kong on the 24th straight weekend of anti-government protests, with police firing tear gas to break up rallies as black-clad activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls....

Religious procession on Milad-Un-Nabi will not be prohibited: UP Police

Prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Courts judgment on Ayodhya will not affect the religious procession taken out on Milad-Un-Nabi, a senior police officer said on Sunday. He, however, made it clear that no other processio...

Temple town buzzes with activity a day after top court's Ayodhya verdict

The temple town of Ayodhya was buzzing with activities on Sunday as devotees flocked to various temples, a day after the Supreme Court gave its landmark judgment ending the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The areas near Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019