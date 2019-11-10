International Development News
Congress has accepted people mandate in Maharashtra: Kharge

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 16:47 IST
  • Created: 10-11-2019 16:45 IST
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party has accepted the public mandate to it to sit in the opposition in Maharashtra. "People have given the mandate that we have to sit in the opposition and we accept it. Now it is for the party high command to take a decision, we have left it on the party's high command," he said.

"There are some statements, some talking about support to Shiv Sena and some are denying but there is no fact in such statements. The Congress party's stand is that we have to go with the public mandate and the Congress and NCP have to sit in the opposition," he told reporters here. The newly-elected MLAs of Maharashtra Congress are staying at a resort at Delhi road in Jaipur. Apart from Kharge, some of the senior party leaders from Maharashtra are also camping in Jaipur to decide their strategy in view of the political impasse in Maharashtra.

