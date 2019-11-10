International Development News
Development News Edition

Bolivia opposition candidate says Morales should not be candidate in new election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 20:13 IST
Bolivia opposition candidate says Morales should not be candidate in new election
Image Credit: Pixabay

Bolivian opposition candidate Carlos Mesa said on Sunday that President Evo Morales should not be a candidate in new elections after the Organization of American States (OAS) found serious irregularities in an Oct. 20 vote.

Morales said earlier on Sunday that he would agree to new elections after the OAS released its preliminary report saying it could not verify Morales' victory in the October election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Take prompt action on SC's Ayodhya verdict, build temple as per Sompura's design: VHP to govt

The VHP on Sunday said the Centre should take swift action on the Supreme Court judgment paving the way for a Ram temple in Ayodhya and demanded the structure be built as per the design prepared by architect Chandrakant Sompura on its reque...

Five bombs recovered from vacant house in Patna, one arrested

Five bombs were recovered from a vacant house in Chhoti Bazaar area of Patna city on Sunday and one person was arrested in this connection, police said. Three crude and two cane bombs were recovered from the house and one person who has bee...

BJP announces first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand polls

The BJP announced on Sunday its first list of 52 candidates for the assembly polls in Jharkhand where it seeks to retain power amid a determined bid by opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, to oust the Ragh...

Lawyers' strike to continue as meeting to resolve tension with police fails

The lawyers strike would continue as a meeting, held on the orders of the Delhi High Court after the lawyers-cops clash, between the members of all district courts associations, representatives of Delhi police and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019