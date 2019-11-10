Maha: Governor invites Sena to stake claim to form govt
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited the Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to form government, hours after the BJP declined such attempt. "The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said.
In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP and the Sena each has 105 and 56 MLAs, respectively. Opposition Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in recent assembly polls. Halfway mark is 145.
PTI ND NSK NSK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
