International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana cabinet expansion: Names finalised, induction of new ministers likely on Nov 12

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 21:05 IST
Haryana cabinet expansion: Names finalised, induction of new ministers likely on Nov 12

The first expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana cabinet is likely to take place on Tuesday as the names of those to be inducted as new ministers were finalised on Sunday, sources said. Khattar (65) took oath as the chief minister for the second time on October 27 and Dushyant Chautala (31), great grandson of former deputy prime minister, late Devi Lal, was sworn-in as his deputy as the BJP formed the government with the help of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana. Seven Independents are also supporting the government.

Khattar had a lengthy meeting with Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi on Sunday, BJP sources said. A few other senior BJP leaders were also present at the meeting, they said.

After consulting senior leaders of his party in Delhi, the names of those who are to be inducted into the cabinet have been finalised and coalition partner JJP has been taken into confidence, the sources said, adding if things go as scheduled, the new ministers will take oath on November 12, which coincides with the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. Khattar and his Deputy, Chautala, had taken oath on Diwali day.

Among the frontrunners from the Bharatiya Janata Party for ministerial berths include six-time MLA Anil Vij, former Speaker Kanwar Pal, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, Deepak Mangla, Ganshyam Saraf while Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh or Anoop Dhanak are probables from JJP and the Independents likely to be inducted into the cabinet are Ranjit Chautala and Balraj Kundu. The polls in Haryana were held on October 21 and results declared on October 24. The BJP had sealed a deal with the Chautala-led JJP to form the government in Haryana after the saffron party fell short of six seats from the majority mark in the assembly election.

In the 90-member assembly, the BJP had won 40, JJP 10, Congress 3, INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party one each, while seven Independents also won. The chief minister recently announced to set up a panel to monitor the implementation of the Common Minimum Programme of the BJP and the JJP.

Both the coalition partners have said they will provide a stable government in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Test cricketers begin practice with pink ball in Bengaluru

Indian Test cricketers, including batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara and young gun Mayank Agarwal, have started practising with the pink balls at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here, beginning their preparations for the countrys first ever day-n...

Ligament injury rules Taylor out of T20 series against India Women

West Indies womens team captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match Twenty20 series against India after suffering a ligament strain. In Taylors absence, Anisa Mohammed will lead West Indies in the remainder of the s...

NRI authors hail SC's Ayodhya verdict, say it will strengthen India's social fabric

A day after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, some NRI authors on Sunday lauded the judgment, saying it will strengthen Indias social fabric. The Hindi authors, who had come to attend the T...

Woman attempts suicide after killing husband with lover, child

A day after a woman and her lover attempted suicide at a lodge in Navi Mumbai, which ended in the death of her two-year-old daughter, police have booked the duo for murder, an official said. Liji Kurien 29 and Vahasim Abdul Kadir 35, reside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019