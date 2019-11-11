International Development News
Far right jumps to 3rd place in hung Spanish parliament - late tally

Neither the rightist nor the leftist political bloc was likely to win a clear majority in Spain's repeat parliamentary election on Sunday, according to a tally of results released by the interior ministry with just shy of 95% of votes counted. The far-right Vox emerged as the third most voted force, with an estimated 52 seats - more than double the 24 won in April's inconclusive election.

The Socialists of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez led with an estimated 120 seats in the 350-seat lower house, but further political stalemate appeared likely as votes scattered between mainstream and outlier parties. It was followed by the conservative People's Party, with 88 seats. Centre-right Ciudadanos were seen winning 10 seats while far-left Unidas Podemos fetched 26 seats.

