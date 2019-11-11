Chile expresses concern over interruption of Bolivia electoral process
Chile said it was concerned over the interruption of Bolivia's electoral process, and called for a prompt and peaceful solution in a statement from its foreign ministry on Sunday.
Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday amid weeks of heavy protests over his disputed election victory on Oct. 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
